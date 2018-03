Josh Carson played a vital role for Coleraine on Friday night as his brace helped secure a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers, and move the Bannsiders top of the league.

It was the midfielder's tenth of the season, and it helped Oran Kearney's men secure European football for next season.

Speaking afterwards Carson said the pressure now shifts to Crusaders for their game at Warrenpoint Town on Monday night, but he believes it will be nip and tuck from now until the end of the season.