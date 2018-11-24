Warrenpoint end Coleraine's long unbeaten away record

Coleraine's long unbeaten away run came to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at Warrenpoint Town.

The Bannsiders hadn't lost a game on the road since November 18th last year, a total of 19 games.

But they were undone by an excellent team performance from Stephen McDonnell's men at Milltown.

At the heart of it was striker Alan O'Sullivan, who scored one and won the crucial penalty, which was dispatched by Robbie Norton 40 seconds after Darren McCauley had levelled things up.

The visitors made a bright start to the game but they fell behind on 12 minutes as O'Sullivan held off Gareth McConaghie before firing past Chris Johns.

Coleraine dominated possession but failed to really trouble Aaron McCarey in the home goal.

The second half continued in a similar vein and the Bannsiders drew level on 59 minutes as McCauley headed home from Josh Carson's free kick.

But within a minute Point had broke free with O'Sullivan teasing McCoanghie into a tackle in the box, and referee Jamie Robinson awarded a spot kick, which Norton converted.

Coleraine pushed hard for an equaliser but for all their possession they failed to carve out any real goal scoring opportunities.