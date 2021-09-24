More than 40 golfers made the trip to the North Coast course to try to win top prizes, including a Mini car for the hole-in-one prize, which was kindly sponsored by Agnew Leasing.

It was the first corporate event in over 18 months for the company, so, it was great that it received such a great turnout, with some golfers traveling from far afield as Mayo.

Hutchinson Engineering is a second-generation family-run business that is a subcontract manufacturer for some of the world’s best-known companies in the materials handling, coachbuilding, and agricultural sectors.

These include Caterpillar, Terex, and McLaren. Their main services include laser cutting, folding, and fabrication.

CEO of Hutchinson Engineering Mark Hutchinson said: “As we celebrate our 50th year in business we now boast over 100,000sq. ft state of the art facilities in Kilrea with 120 staff, we are planning our largest investment to date early 2022, So, please watch this space...

“The golf day was a great success and we were delighted that our customers and suppliers came along to support us and help us celebrate our 50 years in business. We would like to thank them for the past 50 years, and here’s to the next 50!”

1. Hutchinson Engineering Golf Day -James Black from McIntyres teeing off Photo Sales

2. Jason McCullagh (Hutchinson Engineering), Chris Knowles (Wrightbus), Gary Blair (Wrightbus) and Mark Millar (Wrightbus) Photo Sales

3. Lady Captain of Portstewart Golf Club, Doreen Fleming, with Mark and Richard Hutchinson Photo Sales

4. Magician Rod Hogg working his magic with Hutchinson Engineering customers during the Golf Day at Portstewart Photo Sales