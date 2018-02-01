ATHLETICS: Local runner picks up award

After nine months of taxing competition, the results of one of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious series of 10-kilometre running races are in and a Ballymoney runner was celebrated at its recent prizegiving ceremony.

Bryan Edgar, a member of Springwell AC, finished in fourteenth place in the individual rankings out of 730 registered runners in the 2017 Novosco 10k Grand Prix.

A not-for-profit competition, the Grand Prix is a series of 10-kilometre road races staged throughout Northern Ireland with a total prize fund of over £6,000 divided among the top fifteen runners.

Sponsored by Managed Cloud IT firm Novosco and organised by Glenn Grant, owner of electronic timing chip company ChampionChip Ireland, the Grand Prix features hundreds of individual racers of all ages and ability as well as club and corporate teams.

Patrick McAliskey, Novosco Managing Director, said: “Well done to all of this year’s runners, wherever they’re placed in the final rankings. In particular, congratulations to the top 15 finalists, including Springwell AC and Bryan Edgar for fending off tough competition to place within the top fifteen.

“We’re beginning to see returning faces, keen to take on the Novosco 10k Grand Prix each year to challenge their personal best, but equally we’re seeing new runners emerge and take their place among seasoned runners, athletics clubs and larger teams.

“With only 0.49% [AGP] between the top three, the Novosco 10k Grand Prix is competed down to the wire and committed challengers have every opportunity to make their presence known on the top table.

“With that in mind, we’re looking forward to the launch of the 2018 Novosco 10k Grand Prix.

“The scoring system is carefully designed to be inclusive and mindful of age and ability, so I would encourage runners at all levels to register and put their best foot forward.”

Event Organiser, Glenn Grant added: “Congratulations to all of the runners who took part in the Novosco 10k Grand Prix this year.

“A very well done to Springwell AC runner, Bryan Edgar for representing the high-level of local athletics in the Coleraine area and securing his place within the top fifteen finalists.”

For more information on the 2017 Novosco 10k Grand Prix, including a full list of each runner’s final standing, visit www.novosco10kgrandprix.com.