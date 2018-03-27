DARTS: Over £2,000 raised at chairty event in Ballymoney

A great night was had by all at the Route Taxis Ballymoney darts league Prostate cancer charity darts night.

There was some great games throughout the night notably Jeff Jukie Watt with an 11-darter.

Runner-up Daniel McDonald

There was 55 entries in the end it came down to the semi-finals where Jeff Watt played Alan Mcvicker and Daniel McDonald taking on Mervyn Greer.

In the first semi Jeff beat Alan, while in the other it was Daniel who came through against Mervyn.

In a close final, which went all the way, Jeff beat Daniel 3-2. Well done to all the players and congratulations to the winner Jeff Watt!

Speaking after the event organiser Alfie Archibald said: “Thanks to all those who sponsored boards and gave prizes for the raffle, to all the local businesses for their donations, to all who helped especially Stephen Pinkerton, Roberta Archibald, Karen Woods.

“Thanks to the football club for providing the venue and the food, to all who bought tickets, to David Woods, John Woods, Chris McCaw, Karen Woods, Roberta Archibald, and Ricky Nelson for helping to set up.

“Also to Trevor McCook for helping out with his sound equipment and to Kenny Laverty and Don Hutchinson for bringing in the stands.

“Finally a very big thanks to my wife for dragging me around and getting sponsors I would never have thought on, she really added a lot of money to our cause.

“Altogether we raised a fabulous £2020, thank you all for your generosity,” he added.