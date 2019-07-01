Katie Mullan receives honorary degree for outstanding services as Ireland captain

After making sporting history in 2018, Katie Mullan has received the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) for outstanding services as captain of the Ireland ladies hockey team.

Captaining the first ever Ireland team, in any sport, to reach a World Cup Final, Katie is an inspirational leader whose attitude, dedication and determination has enabled a whole team of young women to push their limits and achieve success.

Entering the 16-team tournament ranked 15th, Ireland, under the 24-year-old captain, gave a performance that changed expectations and ambitions within

Irish sport.

Starting her sporting career as a camogie and gaelic football player for Eoghan Rua Coleraine CFG, it wasn’t until she attended Dalriada School in Ballymoney that Katie first started playing hockey. Inspired by her PE teacher and former Ireland hockey international Bridget McKeever, she made her debut for Ireland in 2012, reaching a landmark 100 caps by age 22.

Following her success on the pitch, she has called for enhanced funding for female sport to redress the balance with male counterparts.

She has sought to encourage and inspire women and girls to set and achieve their goals, to get involved with sport for all the physical, mental and social benefits it can offer and inspired the next generation of Ireland’s sporting heroes.