NETBALL: Triple success for Loreto teams

There was a hat trick of successes for Loreto College Netball teams in recent days, with Loreto winning three local titles within a week.

On Friday 9th March, Loreto hosted the Coleraine & District Year 8 tournament, winning the title at the end of the day having contested the final against Dominican College Portstewart – winning in extra time.

The Senior Netball team from Loreto College, winners of the Coleraine & District League Final.

Thursday 15th March saw the Loreto Year 8 team in action again, this time in the NEBSSA Year 8 tournament. The team won matches against North Coast Integrated College, St Mary’s GS Magherafelt, Dalriada and Dominican College Portstewart in the round robin section.

They then contested a very close final against Dominican College: this was a very close game, end to end, with Dominican coming back to even a half time lead of three goals. The final score was 9-6 in Loreto’s favour, to give the Loreto Year 8 team their second title within a week!

Mrs M McCullough, Head of PE at Loreto College, paid tribute to student teacher Miss N O’Neill for her support and help and to Ms Jane Neill of Coleraine College, who organised the event.

This was followed by the Coleraine & District League Senior Final, again against Dominican College Portstewart.

The Year 8 Netball team from Loreto College, winners of the NEBSSA Year 8 Netball Tournament, pictured with Mrs M McCullough.

It was the final game of competitive school netball for many girls on both teams. Following a lively game in which great team spirit, skill, determination and friendship was displayed by both teams, Loreto won 25-12, to make it gold medals all round for the Loreto netballers.

Mrs Maureen McCullough, Head of PE at Loreto College, paid tribute to the members of both teams on their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Summarising the College’s great Netball season, Mrs McCullough also mentioned the Junior A team (coached by Ms J Wilson) and Seniors (coached by Mrs McCullough), both winners of their Leagues; the Minor A team (coached by Ms Wilson), the Junior B team (coached by Ms Wilson) and the Intermediate B team (coached by Mrs McCullough), runners-up in their Leagues, and of course the Year 8 team, winners of both recent Year 8 titles.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to the members of all these successful teams, and their coaches, on a wonderful year of training and competitive fixtures.