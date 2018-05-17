NW200: Special past winners evening

A special evening with some of the North West 200s most famous winners will take place in the Paddock marquee on Friday May 18.

Four times world superbike champion, Carl Fogarty leads the list of NW200 champions that includes Sammy Millar, Mick Grant, Ian Newton, Brian Reid and John McGuinness.

Mick Grant

The achievements of the celebrated line-up spans seven decades, starting with Millar’s hat-trick of NSU wins in the 1950s.

There were many changes to machinery and the circuit itself between then and 1975 when Mick Grant set a new UK lap speed record at the North West as he steered the Green Meanie Kawasakis to a double.

The multiple British champion and TT winner would win again in 1977 and 1980.

Dromara Destroyer and F2 world champion, Brian Reid won a 600cc race in 1989. Carl Fogarty finally claimed a famous superbike NW200 double in 1993 on the Moto Cinelli Ducati after many years of trying to win on the Triangle course.

Ian Newton, now the crew chief looking after the EHA Yamahas Alastair Seeley will ride in this year’s Supersport races, was a 250cc winner in 1994 and 1995.

23 times TT winner, John McGuinness has six North West victories on his CV, winning on everything from 250s to superbikes.

Adrian Logan will host an evening filled with reminiscences of former glory days on the North coast that every North West fan will want to hear.

The show will start at 7.30pm with tickets costing £5 each available from the ticket office or at the door on the evening.