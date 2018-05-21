Rowing success!

Thirty-nine rowers from Coleraine Grammar School made the 600 mile return trip to the Irish Schools Rowing Championships in Limerick recently.

They had a brilliant day bringing home 26 gold medals between them plus numerous top three places.

Junior Mens Double winners M. Boyce and H. Moore with Portadown lady captain.

CGS became the top Ulster School at the competition and finished fourth overall, in a field of 68 other schools from throughout Ireland. The pupils competing were also supported by 31 travelling parents, which was amazing!

Eight rowers came straight off a three day gruelling Duke of Edinburgh hike yet still were in the mix during the rowing races.

Coleraine Grammar School are the Irish Schools Champions for 2018 in the women’s under-23 single scull, women’s under-16 eight, women under-16 coxed four, women’s under-15 eight and women’s under-15 double.

“I was proud of each and every athlete,” said Head Coach Mr Johnston. Two year nine girls racing together for the first time and making the junior 14 final, a year nine girl in her first ever single scull race holding her own despite being a year young.

“Excellent coxing by boys year 11 cox, keeping his crews motivated despite disappointing results, the measure of a true leader, and finally a mention to our lady Captain being crowned head girl last week and winning gold in Portadown on Saturday!”