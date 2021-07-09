Joint sponsorship secured for Armoy’s Senior Support Race

Firstly, Park Electrical Services, based in Belfast’s Harbour Industrial Estate, has been a long-standing sponsor of the Armoy Road Races since the beginning. Meanwhile, Brap Moto, a motorcycle dealership in Moira, owned by Davey Chambers, has issued sponsorship this year for the very first time.

Jim McConachie from Park Electrical Services commented: “We are delighted to see the Armoy Road Races return this year!

“As a company, we have been a supporter of this fantastic event for many, many years and with the challenging 16 months we have endured, we agreed to get involved again.

Pictured with Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course, is Davey Chambers of Brap Moto and road racer Alan Johnston.

“The Armoy Road Races gives so much to the local community and attracts road racing fans from right across Ireland. Although there may be some restrictions, it won’t be enough to dampen the spirits of the fans who are all eager for July to come around.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the team at Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club for ensuring that the event can go ahead this year whilst ensuring the health and safety of fans, riders and sponsors alike.”

Elsewhere, Davey Chambers, owner of Moira based Brap Moto, added: “Five or six years ago I arrived in Armoy on a Thursday night not returning home until Sunday and the hospitality shown was second to none during that year’s Armoy Road Races.

"This is my way of saying thank you to the Club for a great event where all are looked after. I’m an avid road racing fan and lover of motorcycles, given that I trade in classic and collectible motorbikes, so I just had to give my support for such a great event!

“Road racing has been sorely missed over the last 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I’m very excited to see the Armoy Road Races returning in July.

“I know it will be a fantastic event and I’m proud to give the Club my support for the Senior Support race. I’m really looking forward to the end of July and to what I know will be a very enjoyable and exciting event!”

Welcoming Park Electrical Services and Brap Moto as sponsors, Bill Kennedy, MBE, Clerk of Course said: “We are thrilled to have Park Electrical Services and Brap Moto Davey Chambers on board this year!

“Without the support of our sponsors, the Armoy Road Races wouldn’t be able to take place, so we are always extremely grateful.

“30th July is coming around incredibly quickly, and the Club has been busy putting the finishing touches together. We also have a very exciting line-up in terms of the entries we have received so far. Some big names in road racing have already signed-up.

“The Armoy Road Races 2021, is set to be a very exciting event and we can’t wait to welcome fans and riders in July.”

Road Racer Alan Johnston, riding under Johnston Racing is also looking forward to the Armoy Road Races.

Having met his future wife in Armoy in 2015 he said: “It has to be my favourite race.”

He went on to say that “achieving fourth in the championship in the Senior Support in 2017 was also a memorable moment and as a result I had to move up to the Supersport".

"This year I’m racing across the Supersports and the Open as well as the Lightweight, so it’ll be a busy weekend. I’m very thankful to Davey Chambers as this is the second year that he has sponsored me.”