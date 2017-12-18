RUGBY: Defeat for Coleraine in Dromore

Coleraine travelled to County Down on Saturday and lost out to a strong Dromore side in the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championships.

The ‘Cookstown’ sponsored Bannsiders are still suffering the effects of a number of long term injuries and on the day were not able to counter the heavier Dromore side.

In the end Dromore took the honours 27-3 and Coleraine will be working hard on the training pitch prior to their next match at home to CIYMS on 30 December.

There are no games on the run-up to Christmas but there will be a friendly Coleraine Select v Coleraine Exiles game on Boxing Day. The match will be a big draw at the club and an opportunity for friends to celebrate being home over the festive period.

If you are a former member of the club or you have family members coming home for Christmas and they would enjoy a friendly game, get in touch with the club. Members will also be able to enjoy the bar and music to bring the afternoon to a close.

On Saturday Dromore exerted their influence from the start and scored a converted try within eight minutes and on fifteen minutes they doubled their tally with another in the corner.

Michael Poskitt was on target a few minutes later to secure three points from a 30 metre penalty conversion. Before the break Dromore claimed three further points from a penalty and Poskitt was just short with a long range attempt. The half time score Dromore 17-3 Coleraine.

In the second half Dromore continued their attack, claiming points from a penalty and a roll-over try. Coleraine defended well despite twice being reduced to fourteen men but the final scoreline was Dromore 27-3 Coleraine.

Coleraine Thirds had a more successful outing to City of Derry, winning their second round McCambley Cup match 19-35.